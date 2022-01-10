Lane blocked on Snow Road in Brook Park due to water main break
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - One eastbound lane of Snow Road in Brook Park remains closed as of Monday morning due to a water main break.
Cleveland Water crews are on scene working to repair the problem; they told 19 News the water main broke late Sunday.
While winter weather conditions have spurred concerns of slick spots, traffic there has moved smoothly this morning.
The water main break is on Snow Road between Engle Court and Route 237.
