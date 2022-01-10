2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man who was found with slain officer’s car to appear in court Monday

Anthony Butler Jr.
Anthony Butler Jr.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Butler, the second suspect charged in connection to the deadly carjacking incident that involved off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Cuyahoga County Court Monday morning.

Butler is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and other traffic violations his case was bound over from Lyndhurst Municipal Court.

Butler was set at $5 million

