Man wounded in ‘road rage’ shooting in Stark County, suspect in custody

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man was arrested after an altercation Sunday evening that led to him allegedly shooting another man in the back.

Cody Hastings, 26, is charged with one count of felonious assault (F2) and is currently in custody at the Stark County jail.

According to a report from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Marathon gas station in the 4300 block of 12th Street NW at about 7:25 p.m., in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located the victim, an unidentified 32-year-old Canton man, who’d been shot twice.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies determined the shooting followed an argument related to a ‘road rage’ incident earlier in the evening on Whipple Avenue.

Hastings then allegedly fired several shots at the victim as he returned to his vehicle, striking him twice in the back.

“It’s just not worth it,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “No matter how mad someone may make you on the roadway, the safest option is always to keep driving. Stopping to confront the other driver is simply not worth putting yourself, your family, and others at risk.”

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Canton Township Fire Department.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

