Medical examiner identifies driver killed in weather-related crash in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver killed in a multi-car, weather-related crash Friday in Garfield Heights has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 53-year-old James D. Meadows was found deceased inside his vehicle.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Turney Road near Wallingford Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of one car to make a rescue.

Authorities on scene told 19 News the crash was related to snow and the wintry weather in the area at the time.

This is a developing story.

