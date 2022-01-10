2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Pride in the CLE’ LGBTQ+ event to return in June, officials say

After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the city’s annual event celebrating LGBTQ+...
After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the city’s annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and culture, Pride in the CLE, is scheduled to return on June 4, organizers say.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the city’s annual festival celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and culture is scheduled to return on June 4, organizers say.

“Pride is a bold and beautiful testament to the history, resilience, joy, and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community now and into the future. We are so pleased to be able to resume this year’s Pride in the CLE™ festival in-person” says Phyllis Seven Harris, Executive Director of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

The center will again be planning the event in conjunction with an official Pride Steering Committee.

The current schedule includes the annual march that will wind through the streets of Cleveland and end at the historic Malls B & C for the traditional festival.

This is a change from using the Public Square in previous Prides, which organizers said was to “safely accomodate the anticipated crowd size.”

“For this year, the Center reimagined Pride by producing a series of events that would allow for individuals to participate safely at a distance, while cultivating the essence of the event,” they stated in a press release issued Monday.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the last time the event was held was in 2019.

According to organizers, turnout for that year’s march and festival at Public Square reached over 30,000 attendees.

In 2020 and 2021, center officials and committee members opted to put on the ‘Pride Ride’ car parade that started in Edgewater Park and finished in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Organizers said they are optimistic conditions surrounding the current state of the pandemic will improve enough by June, as recent history has shown, for Pride to go through as planned.

If conditions do not improve in the city over the next few months, however, they are planning to once again host and coordinate the Pride Ride.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

