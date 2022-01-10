Sentencing for shoplifting couple who injured North Olmsted officer while fleeing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple convicted of shoplifting at Great Northern Mall and then running over a North Olmsted police officer while fleeing will be sentenced Monday.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the off-duty officer was working security at Dillard’s when he saw Kristalyn Marcum leaving the store with several stolen items.

Marcum jumped into a waiting Kia Sportage, driven by Jamal Samhan.

Samhan then struck the officer, before driving away.

The officer suffered a concussion.

Samhan pleaded guilty to felonious assault, robbery, receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Marcum pleaded guilty to robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

