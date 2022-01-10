2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sentencing for shoplifting couple who injured North Olmsted officer while fleeing

Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jamal Samhan/Kristalyn Marcum (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The couple convicted of shoplifting at Great Northern Mall and then running over a North Olmsted police officer while fleeing will be sentenced Monday.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the off-duty officer was working security at Dillard’s when he saw Kristalyn Marcum leaving the store with several stolen items.

Marcum jumped into a waiting Kia Sportage, driven by Jamal Samhan.

Samhan then struck the officer, before driving away.

The officer suffered a concussion.

Samhan pleaded guilty to felonious assault, robbery, receiving stolen property, failure to comply, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Marcum pleaded guilty to robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, petty theft and identity fraud.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Garfield Heights crash
Medical examiner identifies driver killed in weather-related crash in Garfield Heights
Jason Dimacchia (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Former Lake Ridge Academy coach sentenced for sexually assaulting a student
Cleveland police search for suspect in deadly shooting on East Side
Cleveland police search for suspect in deadly shooting on East Side
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn