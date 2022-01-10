Summit County woman arrested after firing gun near crowd, police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in custody after being arrested for firing a gun while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

According to police department officials, two uniformed officers were working security for Debonaire’s Ultra Lounge in the 1200 block of S. Arlington St.

At around 3 a.m., as the officers were returning to their vehicles, they heard the sound of “rapid gunfire” from a woman across the street.

The woman was later identified as Lakeish Fedrick, 43, of Akron.

Officers were able to take cover and immediately ordered Fedrick to drop the gun.

Fedrick reportedly ignored their commands and continued firing into the air.

While other patrons of the lounge were dispersing, Fedrick allegedly passed the gun off to an unidentified subject, who fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Fedrick then attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle, which was also not identified, but officers were able to apprehend her without further incident.

According to Lieutenant Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department, no injuries or property damage was reported.

Shell casings were recovered from the parking lot where the the shots were fired, but the gun has not yet been found.

Fedrick was charged with Discharging Firearms and Using Weapons While Intoxicated.

Miller said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Akron police detectives at 330- 375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

