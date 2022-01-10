I-90 eastbound in Euclid re-opens after being shut down due to accidents
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed I-90 eastbound in Euclid Monday morning after a number of accidents and poor road conditions on the highway.
Euclid police closed the road just before noon and re-opened it about 30 minutes later.
Police said it was safe to re-open the highway after they salted the road and towed the damaged vehicles.
There are no reports of any serious injuries.
