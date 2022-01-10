I-90 eastbound in Euclid re-opens after being shut down due to accidents

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed I-90 eastbound in Euclid Monday morning after a number of accidents and poor road conditions on the highway.

Euclid police closed the road just before noon and re-opened it about 30 minutes later.

Police said it was safe to re-open the highway after they salted the road and towed the damaged vehicles.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.