I-90 eastbound in Euclid re-opens after being shut down due to accidents

(Source: ODOT)
(Source: ODOT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed I-90 eastbound in Euclid Monday morning after a number of accidents and poor road conditions on the highway.

Euclid police closed the road just before noon and re-opened it about 30 minutes later.

Police said it was safe to re-open the highway after they salted the road and towed the damaged vehicles.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

