US Marshals offering reward for information leading to drug dealer’s arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a current fugitive’s arrest.

Lenmuel Brown, 26, is wanted by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for charges of Racketeering Conspiracy, Distribution of Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base, and Fentanyl.

He is described as a black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

His last known address is listed as near the 500 block of S Seneca Ave, Alliance OH.

Marshals said Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in reference to Brown is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

