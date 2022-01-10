2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Marshals offering reward for information leading to drug dealer’s arrest

US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown(SOURCE: US Marshal's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a current fugitive’s arrest.

Lenmuel Brown, 26, is wanted by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for charges of Racketeering Conspiracy, Distribution of Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base, and Fentanyl.

He is described as a black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

His last known address is listed as near the 500 block of S Seneca Ave, Alliance OH.

Marshals said Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in reference to Brown is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn
(Source: WOIO)
Brook Park police: Dad shot, killed baby girl strapped in car seat
FILE
Ohio reports 18,042 new COVID-19 cases
Jason Dimacchia (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Former Lake Ridge Academy coach sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student