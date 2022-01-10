2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in car stolen from Chipotle, Fairview Park police say

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police arrested a woman Saturday who they said led officers on a pursuit in a car stolen from Chipotle.

According to a news release, the incident began when a Chipotle worker called authorities to report his car was stolen during his shift.

The worker told police he left his car unlocked with keys inside to warm up, according to the release.

His car was spotted by a North Olmsted police officer while authorities searched, and a chase broke out on Lorain Road, according to the release.

Fairview Park police said the pursuit continued onto the eastbound lanes of I-480 and stop sticks were successfully deployed.

The chase came to an end near Tiedeman Road, according to the release, and officers arrested a 45-year-old Cleveland woman for grand theft and fleeing.

Police did not release her name as she’s not yet been formally charged.

Return to 19 News for updates.

