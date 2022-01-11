22-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Glenville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A 22-year-old Cleveland man was found murdered in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday.

Cleveland police said Brian Gardner was found dead in a car parked in a front yard.

The vehicle was located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue.

The homicide remains under investigation and Cleveland police ask anyone with information to call them.

