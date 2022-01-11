38-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Mansfield apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.

The Mansfield Department of Police said officers responded to a Rowland Avenue apartment near West 4th Street on Sunday night just at around 6 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

According to police, a relative said he found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Deanna Hoam, dead inside the apartment.

Hoam appeared to have been stabbed several times in her body, according to death investigators.

While investigating the homicide, detectives discovered that Hoam’s 2007 Ford Fusion was missing from her home. It was later located by police parked on Blanche Street in Mansfield.

Police said the vehicle was seized and examined for potential evidence. Other pieces of evidence related to the homicide were also found at the apartment, according to Mansfield officials.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

Please see the attached News Release in reference to a Homicide that occurred in our city. Major Crimes Detectives are... Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Monday, January 10, 2022

Anyone with information regarding Hoam’s homicide is asked to call detectives at 419-755-9766.

Hoam’s death is the first Mansfield homicide in 2022, city officials said.

