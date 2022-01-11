2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

38-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Mansfield apartment

Deanna Hoam
Deanna Hoam(Source: Mansfield police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.

The Mansfield Department of Police said officers responded to a Rowland Avenue apartment near West 4th Street on Sunday night just at around 6 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

According to police, a relative said he found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Deanna Hoam, dead inside the apartment.

Hoam appeared to have been stabbed several times in her body, according to death investigators.

While investigating the homicide, detectives discovered that Hoam’s 2007 Ford Fusion was missing from her home. It was later located by police parked on Blanche Street in Mansfield.

Police said the vehicle was seized and examined for potential evidence. Other pieces of evidence related to the homicide were also found at the apartment, according to Mansfield officials.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

Please see the attached News Release in reference to a Homicide that occurred in our city. Major Crimes Detectives are...

Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Monday, January 10, 2022

Anyone with information regarding Hoam’s homicide is asked to call detectives at 419-755-9766.

Hoam’s death is the first Mansfield homicide in 2022, city officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Cleveland woman gets 2 years probation in hit and run accident that left man severely injured
Cleveland woman gets 2 years probation for hit-and-run accident that left man severely injured
starbucks logo
Cleveland-area Starbucks baristas are pushing for their store to be unionized
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn
25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Fairlawn
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Court hearing for Bedford Heights man arrested driving murdered Cleveland police officer’s stolen car