6 charged with stealing over $2,100 worth of items from Geauga County Dollar General store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said six people are facing criminal charges for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from a Dollar General store.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General at 12375 Aquilla Road in the Chardon area shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call from a customer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the customer reported seeing several males, who appeared to be around 20 years old, throwing items from the Dollar General shelves into bins and then exiting the store without paying.

The suspects’ vehicle used to haul away the items was found at a nearby Marathon gas station in Newbury.

Six felony arrests were made in connection to the crime, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tareze Williams

Darnell McMorris

Lester Worley Jr.

Darmeon McMorris

Tiizhiona Williams

Terriona Williams

Investigators said the stolen items were estimated to value $2,184.59.

