AK-47, AR-15 assault rifles seized from suspects accused of shooting into Summit County home

Akron weapons seized
Akron weapons seized(Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects were taken into custody in connection to the shooting of an Akron home.

According to the Akron Police Department, members of the Anti-Violence Bureau task force spotted a group of suspects shooting into an occupied home on Chittenden Street on Monday afternoon.

Police immediately blocked the suspects’ vehicle in and arrested two suspects.

Two additional suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were eventually captured nearby on Talbot Avenue.

Three 19-year-old men, identified as Thomas Anderson, Jahlin Suggs, and Javaan Rogers, were arrested on multiple weapons-related charges and booked at the Summit County Jail. A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody.

Five firearms were confiscated from the stopped vehicle, including two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, a drum-style magazine, an AK-47, an AR-15 assault rifle, and a .380 caliber pistol. Two of the guns were stolen.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

