Apartment building with more than 200 units without heat in East Cleveland

Residents at Crystal Towers in East Cleveland complained about not having heat.
Residents at Crystal Towers in East Cleveland complained about not having heat.
By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Golena Williams lives in Crystal Tower, an apartment building in East Cleveland. She called 19 News after spending a week in her apartment with no heat and no clear answer from management about when the heat will come back on.

“I don’t think nobody should be living like this,” said Williams. “The heat is constantly going on and off, this week it’s been off for three to four days straight.”

Williams said the heater in her living room needs a new motor.

Management told her it’s on the way but that was weeks ago. So she has been using a small space heater she bought in her bedroom. And using her stove and oven to try and heat the rest of her apartment. But she doesn’t know how much longer she will be able to do that, after receiving her electric bill for more than $500.

Williams’ neighbor Tara Crumedy has lived at Crystal Tower for five years. She said the living conditions have never been this bad.

“They go home in the evenings to their warm houses, and we in here freezing,” said Crumedy. “I feel like they don’t care”.

Crumedy showed us the emails she sent the property manager.

Wanting to find out when or if the heat would be back on, she said she never got a clear answer.

We knocked on the office window in hopes to get an answer.

Tammy Payton is the property manager at Crystal Tower. She told 19 News a construction crew has been on sight since Friday fixing several pipes that broke due to the cold temperatures outside, which caused the heat to be knocked out.

“I was here on Sunday passing out heaters, and we went and got fuses,” said Payton. “We are sitting here trying to provide things for residents, but we are limited to what we can do.”

When we asked Payton when things would be fixed and the heat back on she didn’t have an answer for us.

“We are not the technicians, we are not the boiler professionals,” said Payton. “We’ve been asking and they’re working on it”.

Payton said once they find out if the heat can be restored and how they will have a better answer for a timeline.

But worst-case scenario the heat cant be fixed and the building will be shut down. Leaving dozens of people looking for a new place to live.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

