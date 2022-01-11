Break in, theft leaves Slavic Village landmark with uncertain future

SLAVIC VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Daisy’s Ice Cream went to winterize the business for the season last week, only to find it had been broken into, robbed and vandalized.

“I’m sad to report that Daisy’s Ice Cream (Ice Ice Daisy’s) was broken into last week, and hit pretty bad,” Anthony Trzaska wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “Thousands of dollars of kitchen and other equipment stolen, damaged, and a huge mess left. The best information we have is that it happened mid-week.

The walk-up eatery, located on 57th and Fleet, has been a community staple for more than 40 years.

Opened and operated by Ray and Daisy Pudelski until they retired in 2015, when local chef Walter Hyde took over, saving it from likely demolition.

Hyde died from a heart attack in October 2021, at age 56, leaving Trzaska to carry on with running the business.

“Since then, I’ve been trying to wrap my head around the loss, the uncertainty of the future, and the void that it has left in our community building efforts in Slavic Village,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Trzaska closed down the business for the season on Dec. 19.

According to police records, the suspects allegedly forced their way in through a side door.

Among the items listed as stolen were security equipment and hard drive, cash register, aluminum sink, food prep cooler, hot water tank, six burner stove, copper pipe, panini sandwich makers, and misc. items.

The total estimated cost of the loss is about $5,100.

Along with the theft, the inside of the restaurant was vandalized with tables overturned, shelves and cabinets being ransacked and boxes emptied all over the floor.

Cleveland police and the Special Invesitgative Unit are continuing to investigate.

Trzaska stated the repsonse from authorities to the break-in mirrored his own feelings about it.

“One very large, very intimidating officer melted when reminiscing about his regular order 25 years ago -- a double cheeseburger and cherry icee -- and sighed that, ‘Daisy’s should be untouchable.’,” he wrote “I believe he is right.”

As for the future of Daisy’s Ice Cream, that remains uncertain.

“I am unwavering in my commitment to figuring this out, and in a thoughtful way. Everyone deserves that. But I have to be honest -- this one really hurts,” Trzaska wrote.

