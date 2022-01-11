2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to North America’s second-oldest amusement park will be a little more expensive for the upcoming 2022 season.

Cedar Point’s daily ticket price will now cost $85 when purchased at the park’s entrances in 2022; a $10 increase compared to last year’s price.

Tickets are less expensive for parkgoers who purchase in advanced online.

The Cedar Point amusement park opens for the 2022 season on May 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

