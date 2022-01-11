Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: ‘We fully expect Baker to be our starter’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the season’s end.

Berry addressed questions regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield and future plans for the Cleveland Browns.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” the team’s general manager said.

Due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, Mayfield played in 14 games during the 2022 season with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Browns finished the season in third place in the AFC North with an 8-9 record.

“We did not get the job done this year, and we are all disappointed that we did not meet our own internal expectations and that we are not playing meaningful football this weekend,” Berry added.

Mayfield is slated to undergo surgery in mid-January to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He’s entering the fifth year of his contract.

