Cleveland woman gets 2 years probation for hit-and-run accident that left man severely injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Keith Findley’s world was turned upside down when he was hit by a car last February in downtown Cleveland.

“A compound fracture to my left leg, a broken left wrist, three broken ribs, and five fractured vertebrates,” said Findley.

The person who hit Findley kept on going, but police were eventually able to find the driver, identified as 30-year-old Tyana Mitchell.

On Monday, Mitchell was sentenced to two years probation for what she did.

While on Zoom, Findley didn’t hold back as he spoke to Mitchell.

“She’s a terrible person and she gets what she gets,” said Findley.

That night in February of 2021, Findley says he left his job and was walking to his car near Lakeside and West 3rd when he was hit by Mitchell. He says since then, he’s had to undergo multiple surgeries.

“I have skin grafts everywhere, half my bottom leg is missing, it looks like I got bit by a shark,” said Findley.

Mitchell apologized to Findley in court saying she didn’t know she hit anyone that night.

“I would never intentionally strike someone and just keep going, I’m not that type of person and would never do that to anyone,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell was able to keep her license.

Meanwhile, Findley says he still has a long way to go on his road to recovery.

“Just started to learn to walk again last month, my latest surgery was back in September. They had to rebreak my leg and replace the hardware from an infection,” said Findley.

