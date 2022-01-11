2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman wanted for murder captured in Maple Heights

Katia Chappell (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman wanted for killing another woman on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland was arrested in Maple Heights Monday.

Katia Chappell was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in the 5000 block of Arch Street.

Cleveland police said Chappell shot two women inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021.
Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021.(Source: WOIO)

After being shot, the driver crashed the car.

Domonique Nicole Johnson, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old woman survived her injuries. Her name is not being released.

“The need to locate and arrest violent individuals like this is paramount to keeping our community safe. The fact someone could so carelessly take a life can never be overlooked. The diligent work of our officers and task force partners should be commended. Our hope is the victim’s family can find some peace with this arrest,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

