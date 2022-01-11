2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Council urges mayor to require that all Cleveland businesses provide hand sanitizer to customers

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council introduced a resolution on Monday urging officials to require all businesses and gas stations to provide hand sanitizer to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The proposal, introduced during Monday’s council meeting, urges newly-elected Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the city’s COVID-19 Task Force to mandate that all businesses provide hand sanitizer at points of sale and at gas station pumps.

Mayor Bibb is scheduled to meet with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at noon on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve COVID-19 testing and the masking supply in Ohio.

**19 News will live stream the mayor’s remarks at noon**

The city of Cleveland’s COVID-19 Task Force was formed by Mayor Bibb “to monitor pandemic trends, encourage residents to get vaccinated, and offer policy advice to help tamp down the spread of illness.”

Today, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the launch of the #COVID-19 Taskforce. This group, composed of public health experts,...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Additionally, the resolution asks the city’s task force to monitor businesses and areas where people congregate to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols, such as washing and sanitizing hands, are being followed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
FILE
Ohio reports 18,042 new COVID-19 cases
Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests
Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests