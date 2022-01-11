Council urges mayor to require that all Cleveland businesses provide hand sanitizer to customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council introduced a resolution on Monday urging officials to require all businesses and gas stations to provide hand sanitizer to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The proposal, introduced during Monday’s council meeting, urges newly-elected Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the city’s COVID-19 Task Force to mandate that all businesses provide hand sanitizer at points of sale and at gas station pumps.

Mayor Bibb is scheduled to meet with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at noon on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve COVID-19 testing and the masking supply in Ohio.

The city of Cleveland’s COVID-19 Task Force was formed by Mayor Bibb “to monitor pandemic trends, encourage residents to get vaccinated, and offer policy advice to help tamp down the spread of illness.”

Additionally, the resolution asks the city’s task force to monitor businesses and areas where people congregate to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols, such as washing and sanitizing hands, are being followed.

