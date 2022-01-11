2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County corrections officer under investigation for theft in office

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County corrections officer was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 16, 2021.

19 News has learned, Ogunseye Brewer is under internal investigation for alleged theft in office.

The theft in office is for allegedly not working while he was getting paid.

Brewer is not allowed to work or be on county property during the internal investigation.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

Brewer started his job with the county on Dec. 16, 2013.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

