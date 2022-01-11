Driver flees from police, crashes into East Cleveland store

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who led police on a chase Tuesday morning crashed into a store.

The chase ended around 11:15 a.m. when the speeding driver lost control and hit Roses Express in the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the accident.

Nobody inside the store was injured.

19 News has calls out for more information on where the chase began.

