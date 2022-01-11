2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver flees from police, crashes into East Cleveland store

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who led police on a chase Tuesday morning crashed into a store.

The chase ended around 11:15 a.m. when the speeding driver lost control and hit Roses Express in the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the accident.

Nobody inside the store was injured.

19 News has calls out for more information on where the chase began.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted for attempting to break into Geauga County homes, sheriff says
Red Cross: Worst blood shortage in more than a decade
19 News
Cedar Point’s daily ticket price increases to $85 for 2022 season
19 News
Council urges mayor to require that all Cleveland businesses provide hand sanitizer to customers