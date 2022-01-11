2 Strong 4 Bullies
Law enforcement from around US to honor Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek during officer’s funeral

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The funeral for the off-duty Cleveland police patrolman who was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

**19 News will live stream the officer’s funeral**

Community members and law enforcement officers from around the country are expected to attend the funeral services.

Two people are in custody in connection to Bartek’s death.

Eighteen-year-old Tamara Unique McLoyd is charged with aggravated murder. A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr., faces charges for fleeing and receiving stolen property after he was caught by police in Bartek’s vehicle that was taken during the carjacking.

Bartek will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery following the funeral services.

