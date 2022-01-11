2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

