2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union looms over 2nd week
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say N. Korea has fired possible missile into sea
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Federal Reserve’s Powell: High inflation ‘exacts a toll’