2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Non-vaccinated employees at Akron Children’s Hospital being place on unpaid leave

(KKCO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Any non-vaccinated employee or employees without a COVID-19 vaccination exemption were notified last Friday they are being placed on unpaid leave, announced Akron Children’s Hospital officials.

Akron Children’s Hospital officials said their vaccination deadline was Jan. 11.

“We value the contribution of each and every employee, but we must uphold our founding promise to provide the best care possible for every child in our service area. A vaccinated workforce is the best way to protect our patients, especially those who are immuno-compromised, chronically ill or not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Akron Children’s Hospital in a statement.

Hospital officials added they telling each employee in a one-on-one meeting with a manager.

Hospital officials would not comment on how many employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Summit County officials have teamed with the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children’s Hospital,...
Summit County COVID drive-thru testing available seven days a week
(Source: WOIO)
Euclid officer injured during chase with suspect who crashed into East Cleveland store
The 19 Investigative Team is working with our partners at the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad to...
BBB warns consumers about scammers selling fake COVID-19 tests, phony coronavirus cures
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1