Non-vaccinated employees at Akron Children’s Hospital being place on unpaid leave

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Any non-vaccinated employee or employees without a COVID-19 vaccination exemption were notified last Friday they are being placed on unpaid leave, announced Akron Children’s Hospital officials.

Akron Children’s Hospital officials said their vaccination deadline was Jan. 11.

“We value the contribution of each and every employee, but we must uphold our founding promise to provide the best care possible for every child in our service area. A vaccinated workforce is the best way to protect our patients, especially those who are immuno-compromised, chronically ill or not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Akron Children’s Hospital in a statement.

Hospital officials added they telling each employee in a one-on-one meeting with a manager.

Hospital officials would not comment on how many employees have been placed on unpaid leave.

