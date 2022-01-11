2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold today; very windy tonight as temperatures rise

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Any leftover flurries will be winding down fairly early this morning. Arctic air is retreating today. It’ll still be a cold day though with afternoon temperatures in the 20s. Drier air will scour out the lake effect clouds for most of us. You’ll still hang on to a mostly cloudy sky east of Cleveland much of the day. The wind is forecast to become strong tonight as a warmer air mass builds in. A south wind will gust around 45 mph at times. Best risk of this along the lakeshore. Temperatures rise through the 20s. It’s a mostly cloudy and dry day tomorrow. High temperatures near 40 degrees. The next cold front crosses Thursday. We have some afternoon light snow in the forecast. High temperatures in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow and bitter cold tonight
Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio
Drivers face slick spots, dangerous conditions as snow continues in Northeast Ohio