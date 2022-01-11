Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold today; very windy tonight as temperatures rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Any leftover flurries will be winding down fairly early this morning. Arctic air is retreating today. It’ll still be a cold day though with afternoon temperatures in the 20s. Drier air will scour out the lake effect clouds for most of us. You’ll still hang on to a mostly cloudy sky east of Cleveland much of the day. The wind is forecast to become strong tonight as a warmer air mass builds in. A south wind will gust around 45 mph at times. Best risk of this along the lakeshore. Temperatures rise through the 20s. It’s a mostly cloudy and dry day tomorrow. High temperatures near 40 degrees. The next cold front crosses Thursday. We have some afternoon light snow in the forecast. High temperatures in the 30s.

