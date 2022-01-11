2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy night ahead; snow returns on Thursday evening

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a partly to mostly sunny ending to the day, clouds will be increasing through the night.

Winds will also be picking up tonight.

We’re forecasting winds from the southwest, sustained at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph, overnight.

Temperatures will actually rise a bit overnight.

Many areas will already be around 30 degrees by sunrise.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the low 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Unfortunately, with the wind factored in, it won’t feel that warm.

Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s for most of the day Wednesday.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday in the form of a cold front.

We won’t see much, if anything, in the way of snow with its passage, but in its wake, we are anticipating the development of lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday.

At this time, expect one to three inches of snowfall, where squalls persist.

It’s also going to get quite cold behind the aforementioned front.

High temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s on Friday.

We will barely break into the low 20s on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below freezing on Sunday, as the forecast high temperature is just 31 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

