Parma Fire Department urging fire safety as temperatures continue to drop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the last few weeks, deadly apartment and home fires have killed many in the northeast. In Cleveland alone two people have died since December 31st due to fires. According to the City of Parma Fire Department, winter usually sees many fires due to a lot of reasons.

T.J. Martin, Public Information Officer with the City of Parma FD said that winter fires are often due to out of battery smoke alarms, and space heaters.

Space heaters can be particularly dangerous as they should not be used as the main source of heat. Officer Martin said these heaters are commonly causing fires when the temperatures start to dip. Below are some suggestions Parma Fire had for people with space heaters.

Use the heater for a short time

Make sure the heater is UL listed, approved and a newer model

Never leave the space heater on alone

Never put a space heater in a child’s room

Unplug the unit when not in use

Keep it no less than three feet from something flammable.

Officer Martin also said that many of Ohio’s local fire departments can come in and help set up smoke detectors if you do not have any available.

