Red Cross: Worst blood shortage in more than a decade

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - American Red Cross officials are asking anyone eligible to donate blood or platelets to please make an appointment as soon as possible to prevent delays in vital medical treatments.

According to the Red Cross, dangerously low supply levels are posing a risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.

The Red Cross added in recent weeks they had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

