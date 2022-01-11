Starbucks Baristas are pushing for their store to be unionized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting a cup of coffee may be a daily stop for you on your way to work or running errands.

But have you ever stopped to think about the people making your drinks?

Two baristas say maybe you should.

That’s just one reason why Cara Rovella and Joseph Nappi are looking to make history.

The two Starbucks baristas are hoping to unionize their store in Downtown Cleveland.

They are looking for decent pay and safe working conditions.

And with the raging Covid cases, Nappi and Rovella think the current working conditions can put them at risk.

“I myself and I know some other partners feel that our safety has not been prioritized, especially during the Omicron variant,” Nappi said.

Nappi added that he loves his job, but there’s little to no support during the pandemic.

“We haven’t been provided with KN-95 masks & we are still expected to serve customers that will not wear masks,” he added.

To be fair, we reached out to Starbucks corporate via both phone and email.

They sent the following message in part “As Rossann Williams, EVP, and president, North America, recently shared with our partners, “We will keep listening, we will keep connecting, and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.”

Over the phone, the spokesperson told 19 News they need a petition from the partners and haven’t received anything prior.

Starbucks also told us they’d provided things like hazard pay and mental health benefits during the pandemic.

In the meantime, Rovella hopes the big chain coffee shop listens to their demands.

“Fair wages is really important; we see a lot of people who haven’t been there for years are not making that much more than people who have been there for a few months,” she said.

If their fight is successful, it would be the first Starbucks store in Ohio to become a union shop.

Recently, a store in Buffalo was the first in the country to be unionized.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.