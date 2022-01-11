Summit County COVID drive-thru testing available seven days a week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials have teamed with the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Summa Health to continue operating a free COVID drive-thru testing site at 1077 Gorge Blvd.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a press release, appointment times are currently available and individuals looking to take a test do not need a doctor’s order to obtain one.

The site offers PCR tests and individuals should receive their results within 2-3 days.

Registration is not required, but is recommended.

Masks are required for all individuals at all times, except for when the test is administered.

Testing is limited to participants ages 2 and older.

Registration can be done online at http://tinyurl.com/summitcountycovid-19testing.

Staff members are available to assist individuals who show up for a test without an appointment.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the COVID-19 Call Line at 330-926-5795, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

