Suspect wanted for attempting to break into Geauga County homes, sheriff says

Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office(Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a male suspect was wanted for attempting to break “into a couple of” Thompson Township-area homes or buildings on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was isolated to an area near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Madison road, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s believed that the suspect came into the area and ran from a car during a pursuit out of Ashtabula County on Monday night, the sheriff said.

Officials said the suspect has attempted to enter several “homes or out buildings” while on foot in an attempt to get out of the cold.

As of 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they were still searching for the suspect, who was only described as being approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a dark coat.

Residents in the Thompson Township area were notified of the incident and suspect description on Tuesday morning by a Geauga County Sheriff’s Office automated message.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.

This is a developing story.

