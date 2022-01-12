2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old woman charged with murdering police officer now indicted for several Cleveland-area robberies

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer is now indicted in connection to a series of robberies in the Lakewood and Cleveland areas.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Tamara McLoyd and Jada Hite, both 18 years old, face various charges for several November 2021 robberies.

McLoyd, the same 18-year-old suspect who is accused of fatally shooting Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking, was indicted on:

  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 4 counts of aggravated robbery
  • 2 counts of kidnapping
  • 1 count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
  • 1 count of having weapons under disability

Hite faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 6 counts of aggravated robbery
  • 2 counts of kidnapping
  • 1 count of failure to comply
  • 1 count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office:

Nov. 2, 2021

  • 9:35 p.m.: Hite and an unknown male approached a 22-year-old victim from behind on Bunts Road in Lakewood and robbed a debit card, cell phone, jewelry, and cash at gunpoint from the individual before fleeing the scene.
  • 10:54 p.m.: Hite, McLoyd, and an unknown male drove to Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland and entered through the backdoor as two workers closed the restaurant. The suspects, armed with two guns, approached the employees, assaulted one of them, and demanded money from the register. The three stole $300 from the register, a handgun, and the victim’s car keys before they escaped. McLoyd’s alleged involvement came five days after a Lorain County judge placed her on probation in connection to a home invasion robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.
VIDEO: Trio terrorizes and robs employees at pizza shop, Cleveland police say
  • 11:49 p.m.: McLoyd and an unknown male held a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint as she walked home near Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. They stole her purse before Hite drove the two away. A Cleveland Heights police officer witnesses the incident, but was flagged down by the victim.

Nov. 4, 2021

  • 9:34 p.m.: Hite and an unknown male robbed a 33-year-old man on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. The two stole cash, a cell phone, a pair of earrings, and a bottle of wine before fleeing.

McLoyd is due in court for arraignment in connection to Bartek’s murder. Both her and Hite will be arraigned on the robbery charges at a later date.

