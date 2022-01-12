Cleveland bars, restaurants may request to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Places in Cleveland interested in serving alcohol and staying open until 4 a.m. for NBA All-Star Weekend should submit applications to do so by Jan. 20.

The 75th anniversary season of the NBA All-Star Weekend is from Feb. 18-21.

The NBA All- Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also host Clorox Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 18 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Under a state law passed leading up to Cleveland’s hosting of the 2016 Republican National Convention, venues in the city may apply for a waiver with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. when major events are being hosted by Cleveland.

Several establishments took advantage of the extension during the RNC in Cleveland.

“While the deadlines initially outlined on the application have passed, the Local Organizing Committee has worked with the City of Cleveland and State of Ohio to extend the process in light of the continuing challenges faced by hospitality businesses as well as the change of administration in the city of Cleveland,” said David Gilbert, co-chair of the Local Organizing Committee and president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.

The Local Organizing Committee will submit all completed applications to the city of Cleveland for review. Then, the city will provide a list of recommended waiver recipients to the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Businesses will be notified by the State if they are granted a waiver.

