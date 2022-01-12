Community comes out to pay respect to murdered Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds showed up at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights on Tuesday to pay their respects to Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was viciously murdered on New Year’s Eve.

The procession from the church included officers from all corners of the state of Ohio and took over 30 minutes to exit the parking lot of the church.

Dozens of people who did not attend the funeral lined Pearl Road outside of the church, some standing silently, others waving flags to show their support for Bartek’s family.

Jeannie Chapman stood and braved the cold. Her daughter is a dispatcher with a suburban police department, and a friend of Bartek.

“It’s very sad. He was larger than life,” she said, “I came to show respect for the occupation and for Shane and his family and all of his friends. He seemed to have a million friends.”

A young mother who did not want to give her name was there with her four children. She said her husband was a police officer and they did not know officer Bartek, but she just wanted to her children to see the community pay their respects to a fallen officer.

“To see the community and all of these people out here to support the family, it is just a very strong bond they have as police officers and then with the communities and families together,” she said.

Officer Bartek was killed on New Year’s Eve. As he approached his car in the parking lot of his west side apartment complex, a woman shot him while stealing his car, police said.

