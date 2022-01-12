Endangered 87-year-old woman missing from Orrville

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orrville Police issued a statewide alert for missing and endangered 87-year-old Ethel M. Norris after she drove away from her home and did not return.

Police described Norris as 5′6″ tall, 221 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Ethel Norris (Orrville Police)

She drove off from her Paradise Road homie at 7:03 p.m. on Jan. 11 in a gray 2015 Ford Escape with Ohio plate HJH 2548, according to police.

Here is what that make and model would look like:

Ethel Norris' car (Orrville Police)

Call 911 if you see Norris or the car.

