Female suspects threatened Uber driver with large rock during carjacking, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A report from the Cleveland Division of Police is shedding new light on a New Year’s Day carjacking of a ride-hailing driver.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East 123rd Street on Jan. 1, according to Cleveland police, after a 44-year-old Rocky River man reported that his Toyota Corolla was stolen.

The victim told investigators that he was working as an Uber driver when he went to pick up a female that went by the name “Princess” at around 11 p.m.

According to police, the victim drove his Toyota and the passenger to Parkway Drive. She then got out of the man’s Uber vehicle and told him she lost her keys in the backseat.

When the driver went to help, he “was rushed by three younger looking” female suspects,” according to his recount to investigators.

One of the female suspects threatened to hit the victim with a large rock she was carrying, according to the report.

“Princess” and the other suspects then got into the victim’s car and drove off. The victim said they appeared to be between the ages of 14 and 18 years old.

The Cleveland police report indicates that the man’s vehicle was eventually recovered on Jan. 3.

It’s not known at this time if any or all of the female suspects have been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.