GlenOak High School student arrested for gun exchange on school grounds

Michael Knowles
Michael Knowles(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A GlenOak High School student was arrested after a 17-year-old student allegedly gave him a gun on school grounds, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Markley Street NW in Plain Township at approximately 3:02 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led deputies to learn that 18-year-old Michael Knowles reportedly obtained a firearm from a 17-year-old student at GlenOak High School on Jan. 5.

Knowles was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of conveyance of a weapon into a school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the Stark County Juvenile Prosecutor is reviewing the juvenile case.

“Regardless of what the intentions may have been, taking a firearm onto school grounds is unacceptable,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “I commend those who reported the incident to law enforcement. While it may not have been an easy decision, it was the right one. School safety and security is a community effort and we all have a responsibility and a role to play.”

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

