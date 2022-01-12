The Golden Girls Show, Steve-O’s tour and more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - From Prince to The Golden Girls, here are some of the events happening in the Cleveland area this weekend, January 14 - 16.

The Prince Project -

Get ready for an evening celebrating the music of The Purple One himself, Prince.

The Prince Project plays the music of the legendary musician at the Woodward Opera House (107 South Main Street, Mount Vernon) on Friday Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.

Led by Shane Golden, the band will play over two hours of Prince’s early 1980s catalog, complete with costume changes, light shows, and of course - a grand finale of “Purple Rain.”

You can even take your picture with one of Prince’s motorcycles.

Tickets are $30, and can be purchased through the Opera House’s website.

That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody -

With the recent passing of Betty White, people have been re-visiting their favorite moments from her classic ensemble sitcom, The Golden Girls.

You can experience the girls from Miami like never before in the live puppet stage show: “That Golden Girls Show- A Puppet Parody.”

See Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy in the felt as they navigate their lives and loves.

The show runs from the Jan. 14-16 at the Hanna Theater (1501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland).

Tickets range from $39 to $49, and are available at the theater’s website.

Steve-O “The Bucket List” Tour -

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing “The Bucket List” tour to The Agora (5000 Euclid Ave., Cleveland) on Friday, Jan. 14.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them.

Until it was time to prepare for this tour.

Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them.

Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $35 for general admission, $75 for VIP.

More information here.

Side By Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley -

Opening Saturday, Jan. 15, Side by Side is an exhibition by two visual artists who happen to be father and daughter. H

eld at Beck Center for the Arts (17801 Detroit Road, Lakewood).

Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center.

Since she was old enough to hold a pencil, daughter Keria has been by Ryan’s side drawing.

An opening reception takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Beck Center lobby.

Admission is free, all details here.

