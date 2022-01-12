2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police search for endangered missing toddler

Elijah Michael
Elijah Michael(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police announced Wednesday they are searching for an endangered missing toddler

One-year-old Elijah Michael was picked up at a Hamilton Avenue apartment in College Hill about 2 p.m. Tuesday by his mother, Ivana Dasilva, who does not have legal custody of him, according to police.

Her destination with Elijah is unknown and “she is in poor mental health,” police wrote in a news release early Wednesday.

Eljiah is described as 2′08′' and 35 pounds with blond hair and unknown eye color.

His clothing description is unknown.

Dasilva may be operating a white Toyota Rav4 or a Silver Ford Bronco and frequents the College Hill neighborhood and Goshen, according to police.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Anchorage Police Lights
Female suspects threaten Uber driver with large rock during carjacking, Cleveland police say
Drugs, gun seized in Columbiana County
Suspected heroin, cocaine, firearm confiscated during drug task force’s search in eastern Ohio
Hundreds come out to pay their respects to officer Shane Bartek
Community comes out to pay respect to murdered Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
Protection orders were filed against accused Sheffield Village killer
Several charges for violating protection orders dismissed before mother of 4 was killed by ex-boyfriend in Sheffield Village
Suspects break into renovated house, steal contractors’ tools on Cleveland’s West Side
Suspects break into renovated house, steal contractors’ tools on Cleveland’s West Side