2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
LIVE: Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol