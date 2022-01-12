Northeast Ohio Weather: A little break from the deep freeze next couple of days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s going to be a blustery day, especially this morning. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph. The air mass has warmed. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees today. We have the clouds increasing area wide. A mostly cloudy sky tonight. A little moisture sneaks in there later this evening with some pockets of light snow and flurries. Best chance of this along the lakeshore. Overnight temperatures dip to around 30 degrees. A cold front tracks through tomorrow afternoon. It looks like the front itself will roll through dry. High temperatures will still make it well into the 30s, Colder air starts to build in Thursday night. Light snow in the area. There is a small window for some lake effect early Friday morning. It’ll be a north wind so best chance for some lake snow will be south and west of Cleveland. A colder day Friday and blustery. Afternoon temperatures around 30 degrees.

