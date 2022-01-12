ODH prioritizing COVID-19 tests for Schools, Colleges, and Universities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced that schools and universities will be given top priority for COVID-19 testing kits as they get delivered to the state.

The state is currently experiencing a delay in the shipment of more than 800,000 testing kits due to the nationwide testing supply shortage. In total, the state ordered 1.2 million kits for January, with only 400,000 received. 1. 4 million were distributed in December alone.

The state says that schools are prioritized due to their increase in cases. As a result, the state is pausing shipments to other community partners, including libraries and local health departments, until inventory and the supply chain have stabilized.

As tests become available after the urgent needs of K-12 schools and higher education institutions are met, the state will again send tests to libraries and local health departments to distribute. Existing and new requests will be processed in the order in which they are received. The state will continue to purchase and distribute these tests to make testing as accessible as possible to Ohioans.

