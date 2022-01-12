2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ODH prioritizing COVID-19 tests for Schools, Colleges, and Universities

This decision comes as the state is experiencing a delay in the shipment of more than 800,000 test kits.
At-home COVID testing
At-home COVID testing
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced that schools and universities will be given top priority for COVID-19 testing kits as they get delivered to the state.

The state is currently experiencing a delay in the shipment of more than 800,000 testing kits due to the nationwide testing supply shortage. In total, the state ordered 1.2 million kits for January, with only 400,000 received. 1. 4 million were distributed in December alone.

The state says that schools are prioritized due to their increase in cases. As a result, the state is pausing shipments to other community partners, including libraries and local health departments, until inventory and the supply chain have stabilized.

As tests become available after the urgent needs of K-12 schools and higher education institutions are met, the state will again send tests to libraries and local health departments to distribute. Existing and new requests will be processed in the order in which they are received. The state will continue to purchase and distribute these tests to make testing as accessible as possible to Ohioans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 20,093 new COVID-19 cases, additional 499 hospitalizations
Non-vaccinated employees at Akron Children’s Hospital being place on unpaid leave
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,611 new COVID-19 cases, additional 442 hospitalizations
Red Cross: Worst blood shortage in more than a decade