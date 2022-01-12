Ohio Supreme Court declares new state house and senate maps ‘invalid’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a 4-3 decision by the Ohio State Supreme Court, Ohio’s new legislative maps have been deemed “invalid.”

The decision comes after the League of Women Voters of Ohio sued the Ohio Redistricting Committee, claiming the planned map favored Republicans.

In the vote, the Supreme Court is allowing the Redistricting Committee to adopt a new plan in 10 days. That new plan must agree with the Ohio constitution. The Court could then review the new plan to ensure its compliance.

In response to the decision, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, “Throughout this process, I expected that Ohio’s legislative maps would be litigated and that the Ohio Supreme Court would make a decision on their constitutionality. I will work with my fellow Redistricting Commission members on revised maps that are consistent with the Court’s order.”

