RISE program helps human trafficking victims find themselves again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Judge Ron Cable spoke to 19 News about the ongoing negative effects of human trafficking in Ohio.

He is the presiding Judge of the Restore Individual Self-Empowerment Court.

He created “RISE” back in 2018 for victims of human trafficking.

He opened up to us about how this is the highlight of his career.

“We help them every step of the way. You know part of the program is getting off of drugs, and a lot of them are addicted to drugs, and you know that takes some time,” Cable said.

Sadly when it comes to victims, predators are oftentimes their own parents or a relative.

Michaela Yerse is the Rise Court Coordinator.

She’s passionate about giving the victims a new chance at life.

“We really are here to support them and watching them change and grow,” Yerse said.

The RISE program had its first graduate this past July.

But by doing all of this, both Cable and Yerse want you to know that human trafficking is still very much a problem within our society.

If you suspect something, the National number for human trafficking is 1-888-373-7888.

