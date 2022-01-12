2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County Metro RTA bus driver shortage impacts route schedule times

By Katie Tercek
Jan. 11, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Metro RTA busses people will notice a new advertisement that reads, “now hiring.”

“We’ve had some operators that have left for different jobs altogether. Not just a different kind of driving. I mean it’s the great resignation,” said Molly Becker, the Director of Public Relations and Marketing with METRO RTA in Summit County.

METRO RTA has been added to the long list of companies struggling to find workers during the pandemic.

They’re currently short bus drivers which has forced them to adjust some bus route schedule times.

“We kind of looked at routes that had little to no people riding to try and have a minimal impact on our transit loyal riders,” said Becker. “We’re trying to find new ways to recruit people. We’re calling it ‘Reimagine your career with Metro’ because not everybody thinks about public transit as a career, but it is.”

METRO RTA has been collaborating with other Northeast Ohio public transportation companies on best practices to handle the driver shortage.

“The more people we can get in and trained as fast as we can. Then we can start putting those services back,” said Becker.

These changes are temporary.

Becker said it’s hard to know how long the driver shortage will last.

