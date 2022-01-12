Suspected heroin, cocaine, firearm confiscated during drug task force’s search in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of an Ohio drug task force confiscated drugs and a loaded firearm while executing a search warrant recently.
According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a Spillway Road residence in Lisbon on Tuesday and seized approximately nine grams of suspected cocaine, 24 grams of suspected heroin, and a 9mm handgun.
Investigators said Steven Baddeley Jr. was taken into custody as a result of the search. Charges against Baddeley are dependent on lab test results.
