Suspected heroin, cocaine, firearm confiscated during drug task force’s search in eastern Ohio

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of an Ohio drug task force confiscated drugs and a loaded firearm while executing a search warrant recently.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a Spillway Road residence in Lisbon on Tuesday and seized approximately nine grams of suspected cocaine, 24 grams of suspected heroin, and a 9mm handgun.

On January 11, 2022, Sheriff Brian McLaughlin and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Columbiana County...

Posted by Columbiana County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Investigators said Steven Baddeley Jr. was taken into custody as a result of the search. Charges against Baddeley are dependent on lab test results.

