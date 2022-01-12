2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspects break into renovated house, steal contractors’ tools on Cleveland’s West Side

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous suspects and a couple of cars involved with a break-in and theft on Cleveland’s West Side are wanted by police, and detectives need the community’s tips to bring them to justice.

Police said suspects broke into a house that was being renovated in the 4600 block of Clinton Avenue on Dec. 14.

All of the tools that belonged to the several contractors working on the site were stolen, police said.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught a blue pick-up truck arrive and leave the area with the tools in the bed of the truck, according to police.

Police said a red SUV captured on camera also appeared to be involved.

The red SUV pulled up, parked, and then followed the pick-up truck as it drove off with the tools, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7465 if you recognize these cars or have any other information on this crime.

